BAFTAs 2024 Predictions: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things; Find Out Our Picks

The BAFTA Awards have created waves of excitement amongst the celebrities as well as the fans. With some major clashes over the nominations, the audience eagerly anticipates who will get their hands on the awards. Is it Oppenheimer who will have a major win? Or will Poor Things snatch it from under the ace director’s nose? Only time will tell. But now, we have some predictions on who we think should pick up the golden masks. Check it out.

Best Film

Nominations

Anatomy Of A Fall

Oppenheimer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Pinkvilla Predictions: While 2023 had some of the best movies put out on the front, it's Oppenheimer that could lift the award for Best Film. With the level of response from fans worldwide, Oppenheimer could lead the race at the BAFTAs. In the aspects of acting, directing, and cinematography, as well as the jump cuts and narration, Nolan clearly hit it out of the park.

Best Director

Nominations

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne- The Holdovers

Jonathan Glazer- The Zone Of Interest

Justin Triet- Anatomy Of A Fall

Andrew Haigh- All Of Us Strangers

Pinkvilla Prediction: Apart from being a great actor, Bradley Cooper mastered the art of direction with Maestro. Cooper has perfectly picked up the elements from Bernstein's biography. As the movie is based in the 1950s, it gives its audience those effects through screenplay. Though it seems like Cooper could bag it, Nolan comes quite close on the winners' list.

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Nominations

Bradley Cooper- Maestro

Colman Domingo- Rustin

Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan- Saltburn

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo- Past Lives

Pinkvilla Prediction: Cillian Murphy could own this category with a majority from the selection panel. Over the years, Murphy has proven what a flawless actor he is, and with Oppenheimer, he has given it all to his character and the film. The world has loved him in the role, and Nolan has polished the character to perfection.

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Nominations

Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan- Maestro

Vivian Oparah- Rye Lane

Margot Robbie- Barbie

Emma Stone- Poor Things

Pinkvilla Predictions: With every performance being equally good, Emma Stone might lead with a slight difference from others. Emma in Poor Things was all good. The acting, the dialogue, the depth of the character, and the poise were well handled. Apart from Stone, Margot Robbie could also get her hands on the golden masked trophy. While her character was widely popular, the factor of getting snubbed at the Oscars could also come into play.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Nominations

Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi- Saltburn

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Paul Mescal- All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa- The Holdovers

Pinkvilla Predictions: It could be a tough call to take between Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal, as they are the two performances that stand out from the rest. Gosling, however, could have a significant chance to win, as he won hearts with his comedic yet loving character, Ken.

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Nominations

Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple

Claire Foy- All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller- The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike- Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Pinkvilla Predictions: Oppenheimer could lead this category, too, with Emily Blunt winning the BAFTAs. Blunt's character added a major chunk of support to the storyline of the film. In the role of Kitty, Emily perfectly showcased the limited opportunities and strains women had back in that time.

Here are the major categories of awards that will be presented at the ceremony. BAFTAs will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18th. The viewers at home will be able to stream the broadcast on BBC One.

