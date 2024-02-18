BAFTAs 2024 Predictions: From Oppenheimer To Poor Things; Find Out Our Picks
BAFTA Awards will raise their curtains on Sunday. From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, here are our thoughts on who could take the golden masked trophies home.
The BAFTA Awards have created waves of excitement amongst the celebrities as well as the fans. With some major clashes over the nominations, the audience eagerly anticipates who will get their hands on the awards. Is it Oppenheimer who will have a major win? Or will Poor Things snatch it from under the ace director’s nose? Only time will tell. But now, we have some predictions on who we think should pick up the golden masks. Check it out.
Best Film
Nominations
Anatomy Of A Fall
Oppenheimer
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Holdovers
Pinkvilla Predictions: While 2023 had some of the best movies put out on the front, it's Oppenheimer that could lift the award for Best Film. With the level of response from fans worldwide, Oppenheimer could lead the race at the BAFTAs. In the aspects of acting, directing, and cinematography, as well as the jump cuts and narration, Nolan clearly hit it out of the park.
Best Director
Nominations
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne- The Holdovers
Jonathan Glazer- The Zone Of Interest
Justin Triet- Anatomy Of A Fall
Andrew Haigh- All Of Us Strangers
Pinkvilla Prediction: Apart from being a great actor, Bradley Cooper mastered the art of direction with Maestro. Cooper has perfectly picked up the elements from Bernstein's biography. As the movie is based in the 1950s, it gives its audience those effects through screenplay. Though it seems like Cooper could bag it, Nolan comes quite close on the winners' list.
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Nominations
Bradley Cooper- Maestro
Colman Domingo- Rustin
Paul Giamatti- The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan- Saltburn
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo- Past Lives
Pinkvilla Prediction: Cillian Murphy could own this category with a majority from the selection panel. Over the years, Murphy has proven what a flawless actor he is, and with Oppenheimer, he has given it all to his character and the film. The world has loved him in the role, and Nolan has polished the character to perfection.
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Nominations
Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller- Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Vivian Oparah- Rye Lane
Margot Robbie- Barbie
Emma Stone- Poor Things
Pinkvilla Predictions: With every performance being equally good, Emma Stone might lead with a slight difference from others. Emma in Poor Things was all good. The acting, the dialogue, the depth of the character, and the poise were well handled. Apart from Stone, Margot Robbie could also get her hands on the golden masked trophy. While her character was widely popular, the factor of getting snubbed at the Oscars could also come into play.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Nominations
Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi- Saltburn
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Paul Mescal- All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa- The Holdovers
Pinkvilla Predictions: It could be a tough call to take between Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal, as they are the two performances that stand out from the rest. Gosling, however, could have a significant chance to win, as he won hearts with his comedic yet loving character, Ken.
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Nominations
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
Claire Foy- All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller- The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike- Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Pinkvilla Predictions: Oppenheimer could lead this category, too, with Emily Blunt winning the BAFTAs. Blunt's character added a major chunk of support to the storyline of the film. In the role of Kitty, Emily perfectly showcased the limited opportunities and strains women had back in that time.
Here are the major categories of awards that will be presented at the ceremony. BAFTAs will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18th. The viewers at home will be able to stream the broadcast on BBC One.
