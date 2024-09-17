Batman Fans Celebrate As The Dark Knight To Become First Superhero To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

We all love Batman, and it looks like Hollywood loves him too. Detective Comics’ one of the most admired superheroes, is all set to receive the honor on the Holywood Walk of Fame. The superhero will create history by becoming the first among all the powerful and intelligent beings from the pages of a comic book and screen to have a star at the mentioned location.

According to a Billboard report, Batman will have his star at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum on September 26.

The widely acclaimed producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez, shared this fantastic news: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman!”

Her words further read that The Dark Knight fans around the world will be thrilled to know that the caped crusader will have his won star, that too next to the ones who portrayed him on screen.

As Ana Martinez said, Batman will have his star next to Adam West. Martinez also stressed that the superhero will have his star next to his co-creator, Bob Kane.

According to reports, DC Comics' president, publisher, and chief creative officer, Jim Lee, will attend the event along with SVP and general manager Anne DePies.

Meanwhile, Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event.

Batman was first seen on Detective Comics' pages in 1939 in Detective Comics #27. Moving forward, the world's best detective soon had his own TV series that not only starred Adam West but also Burt Ward as his sidekick, Robin.

The series first debuted on ABC in January 1966. It became even more popular when its theme song, created by Neal Hefti, won a Grammy award for best instrumental theme. The series' campy and colorful portrayal of Batman influenced many future adaptations, shaping the character's image in popular culture.

The track's popularity ignited a fierce cover battle on the Billboard Hot 100, adding an intriguing twist to the Batman saga and keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

Many highly acclaimed Hollywood directors, such as Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder, and Matt Reeves, have not just brought the detective tale to the screens, but have done so with such finesse that it has left the audience in awe.

The actors who played the iconic superhero character include Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and, recently, Robert Pattinson.

