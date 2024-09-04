Demi Moore is reflecting on the criticism that she received after playing a stripper in the movie Striptease. In the 1996 film, Moore played a single mother who takes up stripping as a way to earn enough money to battle for her daughter's custody.

Taling to Variety about her role in the film she said, "Take Striptease: There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could."

Moore continued, speaking about her part in the 1997 film G.I. Jane, "I reasoned that if a woman is capable and willing to serve, why wouldn't we want her in that position? I couldn't figure out why the door was closed. Many of my films had similar themes."

The actress, who once revealed that a producer had referred to her as a "popcorn actress"—implying she wasn’t critically acclaimed—also recalled how those two movies, along with rumors about her pay for them, put her under scrutiny.

Demi Moore added, "Since it was about leveling the playing field for all women, rather than just me, that moment held a great deal of significance for me. I was seen as betraying women because I played a stripper. And I was seen as betraying men by playing a soldier."

Moore, who is making her big-screen comeback in the body-horror movie The Substance, was asked if she would still take on her roles in Striptease and G.I. Jane if she could do it all over again. The actress responded, "Oh, definitely. They gave me so much. That’s ultimately all I have—my experience."

Not quite in the same way as Striptease, Demi Moore's latest film, The Substance, explores society's perceptions of women's bodies. In the movie, Moore plays an aging star named Elisabeth Sparkle, who, after losing her job as a fitness show host, goes to great lengths to change her appearance.

However, things do not go as planned when she injects the titular substance into herself in an attempt to become a younger and more flawless version of herself.

The Substance is slated to release in theaters on September 20.

