Jennifer Affleck is preparing to be famous and known to the world. The 25-year-old reality star and TikToker was spotted being glammed up with some really intriguing music in a new TikTok ahead of the launch of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The mother of two is shown in the video getting her hair done at castmate Jessi Ngatikaura's salon. She used the 2002 popular song Jenny from the Block by 55-year-old JLo as the soundtrack. For the untold, Ben had made a brief appearance in the music video.

The eye-catching move comes at a particularly interesting moment, as the drama surrounding Ben and Jennifer Lopez's two-year marriage and upcoming divorce is in the news.

The song selection is a sly move by the TikToker, who went by Jennifer Lynn Affleck after getting married to Ben Affleck's cousin Zac Affleck in June 2019. Jennifer made the first mention of Zac's family connection to the Gone Girl star on TikTok in September 2022, just after Ben and Jennifer Lopez were married in Vegas and Jennifer assumed the actor's last name.

"Can't forget that Ben Affleck is my husband's second cousin," the mother-of-one stated online shortly after the couple—known to fans as Bennifer 2.0—got married.

The popular TikToker, who has amassed over a million followers, said to People that she is excited to talk about the things that have happened in their relationship. "It feels like we got 10 years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming,"

On the other hand, in her divorce filing from August 20, Lopez—who is now officially known as Jennifer Lynn Affleck—requested to revert to her given name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez. It's important to note that Lopez, who hasn't commented on her divorce from Ben, is the mother of 16-year-old twins Max and Emme by her former partner Marc Anthony.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. The singer made the move following months of speculation about issues in their relationship.

