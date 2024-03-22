Beetlejuice 2: What Is the Alternate Title Tim Burton Suggested for the Sequel? EXPLAINED

Tim Burton, the original Beetlejuice director, has shared what were his ideas for the plot and title for the upcoming sequel. The first look of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to the 1988 film, has been revealed, featuring Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton. During their interview with Entertainment Weekly, Burton also talked about his plans for the plans involving the famous bio-exorcist.

Tim Burton revealed the alternate title he suggested for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The original film, Beetlejuice followed recently deceased Barbara Maitland and Adam Maitland who became ghosts and haunted the home where they lived. With the new residence moving in, the Deetz family, the two ghosts call the mischievous demon Beetlejuice/Betelgeuse to help them get rid of the family.

The film will pick up decades later with a death in the family, Tim Burton told Entertainment Weekly adding that, "That's all I will say. There's something that happens that sets things in motion."

Burton went on to explain that they had different ideas for the sequel, and considered different titles. "We talked about lots of different things," Burton says. "That was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up."

Advertisement

"It's been, what? Thirty-five years. So it didn't feel like Beetlejuice 2 to me," Burton says of the clever title. "It didn't feel like that kind of a movie. The other one I thought of, because one of my favorite Dracula movies is Dracula A.D. 1972, was Beetlejuice 2024 A.D. But this was a nice simple one."

The original comedy horror film became a cult classic and gained more fans over the decades faced pressure to return to its story. The project needed a story that honored the original film and satisfied Burton. The plot aims to introduce a new member to the Deetz family, focusing on the three generations of Deetz women. O'Hara and Ryder will reprise their roles as Delia and Lydia Deetz, with a new member, Astrid Deetz, played by Jenna Ortega.

"I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," he explains. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Production of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

In February 2022, the sequel was announced which was produced by Brad Pitt's studio Plan B Entertainment, alongside Warner Bros.Tim Burton stated in October 2022 that he was not involved in the project, but backtracked days later, saying "nothing is out of the question". Burton ultimately returned as the film's director and tried to strip everything from the story to go to the basics of working with "good people, actors and puppets", feeling that the project made him reflect why he liked making movies.

Burton and Michael Keaton agreed to not use excessive amounts of technology, and sought to make the film feel "handmade". In March 2023, it was reported by Variety that Jenna Ortega, was in talks to play Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter, while Burton was expected to direct the film. In May, Danny Elfman announced he was returning to compose the score for the sequel, while it was also revealed Ortega was confirmed to star, and Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the script.

Filming was originally scheduled to begin in mid-2022. Later, it was delayed to an expected start date of May 10, 2023, taking place in London if the 2023 WGA strike did not lead to another delay in production. Production was officially confirmed to have begun the following day, with Haris Zambarloukos serving as cinematographer and Jay Prychidny serving as editor.

Advertisement

On May 18, 2023, it was reported that filming was taking place around the Princess Helena College in Preston, Hertfordshire, England. Exterior filming took place in East Corinth, Vermont, in mid-2023. Filming was suspended in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming resumed on November 16, 2023, in Melrose, Massachusetts, and wrapped in Vermont on November 30, 2023.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: She's Just Got It': Michael Keaton Talks About Working With Jenna Ortega On Beetlejuice Sequel; Calls Her 'Really Special'