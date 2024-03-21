Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Warner Bros. Teases First Look At Reboot Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, And More

Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice in the long-awaited sequel, joined by Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Director Tim Burton teases a mysterious plot.

After 36 years, Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice in the sequel to the cult classic, as shown in Entertainment Weekly's exclusive first look. Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara also return, alongside new cast members like Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Check out the first looks; 

Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice in the first look

 

Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice (PARISA TAGHIZADEH/WARNER BROS.)

The original Beetlejuice, released in 1988, followed Barbara and Adam Maitland, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, enlisting the help of Beetlejuice to rid their home of the Deetz family. The sequel picks up years later after a family death, setting off new events.

Director Tim Burton hints Entertainment Weekly at a mysterious plot point, possibly the death of Lydia's father, Charles Deetz. Burton praises Keaton's return to the iconic role, saying, "It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it."

Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory

Burton reveals that Keaton was initially hesitant about returning, but the emotional hook of reuniting the Deetz women—Lydia, Delia, and Astrid—drew him in. He told EW, "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook."

The director admits various sequel ideas were considered over the years, but they needed the right concept to move forward. He told the outlet, "We talked about lots of different things, that was early on when we were going, Beetlejuice and the Haunted Mansion, Beetlejuice Goes West, whatever. Lots of things came up."

Details about the film are mostly under wraps, including the roles of Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe. However, Dafoe shared he plays a B-movie action star turned police officer in the Afterlife.

Burton confirms the use of stop-motion animation for classic Beetlejuice effects, aiming for a handmade quality that reignites his love for filmmaking. As for the title, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was chosen for its simplicity, avoiding the traditional sequel approach.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on Sept. 6, promising fans a nostalgic yet fresh return to the spooky world of Beetlejuice.

FAQs

Is Johnny Depp casted in Beetlejuice 2?
There is currently no confirmation regarding Johnny Depp's casting in Beetlejuice 2.
How old was Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice 1988?
Winona Ryder was 15 years old in Beetlejuice first part
Is Tim Burton directing Beetlejuice 2?
Yes, Tim Burton is directing Bettlejuice 2
