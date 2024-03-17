She's Just Got It': Michael Keaton Talks About Working With Jenna Ortega On Beetlejuice Sequel; Calls Her 'Really Special'

1998 horror comedy classic Beetlejuice is getting a sequel. Titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the film stars Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega among others.

Michael Keaton has nothing but good things to say about his co-star, Jenna Ortega for the upcoming sequel to the Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic. The long-awaited flick, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set for theatrical release on September 6 and returns to the afterlife to continue the story of Keaton's titular bio-exorcist.

Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega

Earlier this week, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, at the premiere of his new film Knox Goes Away, Michael Keaton spoke about returning for the sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice, which is titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

When he was asked what it was like working alongside one of his co-star Jenna Ortega, who stars as the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, Keaton couldn't help but gush about the Wednesday star.

"Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone," Keaton said of Ortega. "She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special."

Tim Burton is set to direct the sequel, with Brad Pitt's producing company Plan B. With Keaton and Winona Ryder, the film will feature other returning stars like Tom Hanks and Catherine O'Hara, who will play Lydia's mother, Delia. Willem Dafoe is expected to play a law enforcement officer in the afterlife, while Justin Theroux is set to star in the sequel, though his role has not been revealed.

Advertisement

Monica Bellucci, who is rumored to be dating Burton, is also among the new cast members in the sequel and is set to play Beetlejuice’s wife.

A brief about the 1988 movie Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is a 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton, written by Michael McDowell, Warren Skaaren, and Larry Wilson, produced by The Geffen Company, distributed by Warner Bros., and starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton as the title character.

The plot of the film, revolves around a deceased couple. As ghosts, they are not allowed to leave their house. They contact Betelgeuse,[a] an obnoxious and devious bio-exorcist from the Netherworld, to scare the home's new inhabitants away.

Beetlejuice was a critical and commercial success, grossing $74.7 million on a $15 million budget. It won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and three Saturn Awards: Best Horror Film, Best Makeup, and Best Supporting Actress for Sylvia Sidney. The film's success spawned an animated television series, video games, and a 2018 stage musical.

Beetlejuice opened theatrically in the United States on March 30, 1988, earning $8,030,897 its opening weekend. The film eventually grossed $74,664,632 in North America. Beetlejuice was a financial success, recouping its $15 million budget, and the 10th-highest grossing film of 1988.

At the 61st Academy Awards, Beetlejuice won the Academy Award for Best Makeup,while the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated the film for Best Visual Effects and Makeup at the 42nd British Academy Film Awards.

The movie won Best Horror Film and Best Make-up at the 1988 Saturn Awards. Sidney also won the Saturn for Best Supporting Actress, and the film received five other nominations: Direction for Burton, Writing for McDowell and Skaaren, Best Supporting Actor for Keaton, Music for Elfman and Special Effects. Beetlejuice was nominated for the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. It was the 88th in the American Film Institute's list of Best Comedies.

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega's 7 Upcoming Movies and Shows to Look Out For