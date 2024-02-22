Will Jenna Ortega Be Playing Winona Ryder's Daughter In Beetlejuice's Sequel? Here's What We Know

Jenna Ortega confirms playing the character of Winona Ryder in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. The movie will follow the story of the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton. Ortega shares that the audience will have to follow up a lot on the part of Lydia's story in order to catch up with the new narrative. While talking to Vanity Fair, the actress also gave hints about her role, saying, "She's weird, but in a different way and not in the way you'd assume, I would say." She followed up by disclosing that her role has a special connection with that of Lydia.

Ortega, who has earlier played a dark character in the popular series Wednesday, said Ryder was so good with her acting that she had to jump a few hurdles to ace the character.

Jenna Ortega's Comments On Playing Winona Ryder's Character In Beetlejuice Sequel

In conversation with an entertainment portal, the Wednesday star revealed, "It's really strange because it's a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what's gone on in Lydia's life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again."

Ortega talked about bringing a new character into the world that already exists. Disclosing her character's name, Jenna said, "Astrid doesn't go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents; I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parents love."

While answering the question about playing Ryder's daughter, the actress responded, "To play her daughter and also have to be like, 'Mom...,' and rolling your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play."

What Was The Original Beetlejuice About?

The 1988 film Beetlejuice by Tim Burton was the story of Barbara and Adam, a ghost couple, who are unable to leave their house after falling into a river post a car crash. The movie was titled One of the Best Comedy Classics. The film was quite loved by the audience, and they anticipated a sequel, which was long overdue. The sequel will be named Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and released in September 2024.

