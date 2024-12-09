Bella Hadid Surprises Fans With Yellowstone Cameo; Showcases Equestrian Skills In Season 5 Episode 13

Bella Hadid surprised fans with a cameo in Yellowstone's season 5, episode 13. The supermodel, known for her high-profile career in fashion, played Sadie, the girlfriend of horse trainer Travis Wheatley, a role portrayed by show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Hadid's surprise appearance added a new layer to the drama, showcasing her equestrian skills while blending seamlessly into the Western-themed world of Yellowstone.

Bella Hadid's character, Sadie, first appears when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) arrives at Travis Wheatley's Texas ranch. Sadie opens the door and asks Beth, "You the masseuse?" Beth quickly responds, "Do I look like a f—ing masseuse?" Sadie retorts with, "A very expensive one."

Beth travels to Texas to oversee a horse auction Travis is hosting, but she finds him engaged in a game of strip poker with a group of people. Annoyed, Beth demands that he head to the arena to meet potential buyers.

As the episode unfolds, Beth spends time with Travis and Sadie, trying to understand what Sadie sees in Travis, whom she describes as the most arrogant man she's ever met. Sadie says, "You ever seen him ride before?" After seeing Travis in action at the auction, Beth admits, "OK, yeah, I get it."

Hadid, an accomplished equestrian in real life, showcased her skills in the episode. The model has been involved in horse competitions and is passionate about riding.

In a social media post on November 3, Hadid shared her recent achievement, revealing that she rode three horses and qualified for seven different finals, earning her first championship buckle. Her real-life equestrian expertise added authenticity to her Yellowstone role, as she appeared confident and at ease on horseback during the auction scene at the Yellowstone ranch.

Hadid’s presence in the Western world of Yellowstone was further enhanced by her authentic wardrobe, which included a cowboy hat, a ripped white tank top, oversized blue jeans with a large belt buckle, and a flannel shirt tied around her waist. Her look matched the rugged aesthetic of the show while blending in perfectly with the Western setting.

Hadid wasn’t the only surprise guest star in the episode. Bart Johnson, the brother-in-law of actress Blake Lively, also made an appearance.

He tried to hit on Beth at a bar, where she was trying to cheer up Colby’s girlfriend, Teeter, during a girls' night out. In addition, the band Turnpike Troubadours performed during the live auction at the Yellowstone Ranch, providing an authentic soundtrack to the intense scene.

