Bella Hadid Hits Runway Again After Two Years Break; Graces Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid is back with her A-Game on the runway! The supermodel was seen two years after her last show, which totally surprised her fanbase. She walked for the Saint Laurent Spring 2025 show during this year's Paris Fashion Week, per People magazine.

She graced the runway on September 24, Tuesday, and as usual, she impressed her fans with her fierce look and walk. According to the publication, Bella donned an oversized black suit by Anthony Vaccarello with a matching tie.

She added thick square glasses and styled her hair with the classic slice-back bun. She appeared to have kept her makeup minimal and walked the runway with her hands in her pockets.

The last time Bella was seen on the runway was during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. At the event, a white spray paint was used on her body that turned into a dress. She also strutted the runway for Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and Thom Browne in the same year.

Talking about her last red carpet appearance, the talented model appeared for the premiere of The Apprentice in 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival. She once again did not disappoint us with her ensemble, donning a nude halterneck gown by Saint Laurent from their Fall 2024 collection.

She seemingly went with kohl-influenced eye makeup and nude glossy lipstick. Bella elevated the look with golden earnings, parting her hair on one side and the smile she gave while posing on the festival’s red carpet.

She made an appearance at the grand event after she gave an interview to Allure, during which she mentioned that she, along with her partner Adan Banuelos, moved to Texas and was taking a step back from modeling.

She told the outlet, “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love, and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me.”

The model shared about her friends she spends time with, has the “best time,” and does not feel that she needs to do a lot. Bella stated that she has arrived at the point in her life where she isn’t putting on a “fake face.”

The supermodel also stated to the publication that if she does not feel good, she won't go, or if she feels good, she takes time for herself.

Bella added that she has never had the opportunity prior to do or say that. She mentioned that any person who sees her in pictures says that she looks content, which she said she truly is. She talked about “feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

