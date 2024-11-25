Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Release Schedule Explained: Here's When The Series Is Coming Back With Episode 12

While Yellowstone is one of the most loved and dedicatedly followed series—thanks to Kevin Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton—the lead character has already been killed. Up next lies a big journey for his family and those who believed in his legacy.

The series in discussion is currently in Season 5 Part 2, which consists of a total of six episodes.

In the first episode of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the creator killed John Dutton. While the character was widely known for his manliness, he was shown to have shot himself in the head.

However, there happens to be another angle to his death, where his demise is being stated to be a plotted murder.

As we move into subsequent episodes, a lot has been revealed about his character, though we won't spoil it for you.

Coming to the future of Yellowstone, here are the details.

Episode 12 for which the title has not been announced yet will be premiered on December 2.

Meanwhile, the next two episodes Episode 13 and Episode 14, which will also act as the last ones will be aired on December 9 and December 16, respectively.

Till now, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 has released three episodes.

Episode 9 is called Desire Is All You Need, while the next one is called, Episode 10 The Apocalypse of Change, both of which aired in the month of November.

The latest one happens to be Episode 11, called Three Fifty-Three. It was released on November 25.

Recently talking on SiriusXM the actor, Kevin Costner mentioned, “I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night. That’s a swear-to-God moment.”

Kevin Costner chose not to return for Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, as he has embarked on his much-loved film series, Horizon.

