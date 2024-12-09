'My Only Heartbreak is For My Family': Jay-Z Releases Statement Denying Accusations Of Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Him Alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Jay-Z is facing some serious accusations in a civil lawsuit, where his name is reportedly involved in allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs back in the year 2000. The rapper has now reacted to the accusation by sharing a statement on social media.

Jay-Z shared a lengthy statement on Roc Nation's handle on X on December 8. He called out Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who previously shared that he was representing more than 100 clients who have accused Diddy.

In one part of the statement, the veteran rapper mentioned that “heinous” allegations will affect his family, which includes his wife, Beyonce, and their three children—Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi and Sir, 7.

The Deja Vu vocalist wrote, “My only heartbreak is for my family.” He added that he and Beyonce would have to sit those kids down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will come across the press and question the “nature” of those allegations and "explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

The artist also penned, “I mourn yet another loss of innocence.” The rapper further shared, “My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.” Check out his entire statement in the post below:

As per People magazine, the allegations against the rapper are tied to a federal lawsuit that was first filed in October, which consisted of Diddy’s name as a defendant that has now been amended to include the Drunk in Love rapper's name.

For the unversed, the plaintiff, who identifies as Jane Doe, claimed that when she was driven to the MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000, she was assaulted, per People magazine’s article.

The woman alleged that Diddy and Jay-Z raped her while an unnamed female celebrity watched during a party in a residence in New York City following the event. As per the reports, the person (Jane Doe) has asked for unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

