Benny Blanco Shares Post-Proposal Video With Selena Gomez Featuring Romantic Moments and Champagne Toast; WATCH

While we kept refreshing Selena Gomez’s Instagram for more updates on her engagement to Benny Blanco, we forgot to check out his social media for the same. Hence, we are two days late in letting you know that there is a post-proposal video on the music producer’s IG, featuring, of course, our sweet Sel.

Blanco’s Instagram video shows him and the Emilia Pérez star clinking champagne glasses, with her giant engagement ring sparkling brightly on her hand. Gomez’s fiancé cleverly set the clip to her song Good for You, featuring the lyric, “I’m a marquise diamond,” which is the cut of the stone he chose for her.

Blanco’s video reveals that the romantic picnic took place on a soundstage with fake grass rather than at an actual park, as reported earlier.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news of her engagement on December 11, posting a photo of her ring as well as several loved-up shots with her future husband. “forever begins now,” she captioned her upload.

The couple began dating in June 2023 after being acquaintances for over a decade. Blanco has produced multiple songs for Gomez, including 2015’s Same Old Love and 2019’s I Can’t Get Enough.

Advertisement

Blanco’s proposal reportedly featured Gomez’s favorite Taco Bell meal, which played such a central role in the celebration that fans speculated the fast-food chain had sponsored the event.

However, while Taco Bell denied any corporate involvement, it sent its best wishes to the couple, commenting, “We can hear the wedding bells now!” under Blanco’s post.

Their engagement wasn’t the first time Taco Bell was aligned with the couple’s romantic endeavors. Earlier this year, Blanco revealed that he got the singer her beloved Taco Bell meal for Valentine's Day, as well as made her favorite movie theater nachos to celebrate. Gomez, according to him, couldn't have been more content with his efforts.

Last month, on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream, Blanco revealed that it was the singer and actress who asked him out on a date. The music producer confessed that while he did not initially realize their first outing was a date date, he kissed her when they hung out again two days later, and they never looked back since.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Delay Engagement Announcement to Avoid Stealing Attention from Justin Bieber's Baby News? Source Claims She Got Engaged In August