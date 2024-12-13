Did Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Delay Engagement Announcement to Avoid Stealing Attention from Justin Bieber's Baby News? Source Claims She Got Engaged In August

After Selena Gomez announced her engagement with record producer Benny Blanco on Wednesday, December 11, many sources have come forward, divulging wholesome details from the couple’s proposal. While an insider recently revealed to People that Blanco popped the question to the Calm Down singer on a picnic date complete with her favorite food from Taco Bell, a second tipster is sharing information that, at this point, is just a conspiracy theory.

According to a Daily Mail source, Blanco and Gomez got engaged in August, but they waited to announce the news because her famous ex, Justin Bieber, was expecting his first baby with wife Hailey. The former couple reportedly did not want to be accused of taking attention away from the first-time parents-to-be.

“They became engaged in August, and Selena didn’t want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way,” the insider told the outlet. “Selena knew there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim she did this to one-up him,” the tipster added.

The Rare Beauty founder captioned her cuddly engagement picture with Blanco, “Forever begins now.” She also shared a video of herself breaking the news to loved ones, giving them a look at her marquise diamond ring. “I said yes to this,” she said in the footage, flashing the rock.

Blanco and Gomez received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their family and famous friends on social media. While Taylor Swift offered to be the flower girl at their potential wedding, Gordon Ramsay quipped it must be Blanco’s cooking that made Gomez say yes.

Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cardi B also left sweet reactions to the news.

Gomez and Blanco have known each other since at least 2019 when they collaborated on her song I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. Their acquaintance, however, only turned romantic in June 2023, with the couple making their relationship official in December 2023.

