BET Awards 2024: Exploring The Biggest Snubs And Surprises Of This Year's Show

The 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, honored the best in music, entertainment, and sports at a ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the third time.

At the award show, Usher received his Lifetime Achievement Award flowers alongside winning Best Male R&B/Pop Artist for the fifth time, and SZA won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist for the second year. On the entertainment side of the business, Regina King bagged Best Actress, and Denzel Washington won Best Actor. The sports categories saw Angel Reese and Jalen Brunson taking home Sportswoman of the Year and Sportsman of the Year prizes.

While most of the BET Awards went pretty much as expected, like every award show, it also witnessed its fair share of snubs and surprises, all of which we have detailed below. Scroll on!

2024 BET Awards — Snubs, Surprises, and Obvious

Drake — Majorly Snubbed

The veteran rapper went into the night with the most number of nominations — 7 — but he was completely shut out by the BET. The singer, who was recently embroiled in a diss track battle with Kendrick Lamar, appears to be having a rough patch in his otherwise accomplished career as of now.

Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion also snubbed

Sexyy Red had five nods to look forward to at the 2024 BET Awards. 21 Savage, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion had four each. None of them managed a win.

Nicki Minaj — Surprise

Minaj won Best Female Hip Hop Artist on Sunday. Surprisingly, it's her first win in that category in eight years. In these intervening years, Remy Ma, Latto, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion dominated the bracket.

Killer Mike — Surprise

Killer Mike’s Michael won Album of the Year at the BETs. The album also scored Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

Michael peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard 200 chart, a ranking lower than all but one of the seven other nominees in the category. Drake, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Usher, Gunna, Chris Brown, and Victoria Monét were all nominated alongside Mike.

Tyla — Surprise

The singer, whose verse 'Pretty Girl from Joburg' has been taking the internet by storm lately, won Best New Artist, beating Sexyy Red among others in the category.

She also became only the third Best New Artist winner who wasn't born in the U.S. She follows Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, and Sam Smith, who was born in England. Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for Water on Feb. 4.

Bob Marley: One Love — Surprise

The production won Best Movie on Sunday, beating, among others, American Fiction, which scored five Oscar nominations this year. The former is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and the latter by Cord Jefferson.

O.J. Simpson — Surprise

The disgraced footballer, who also had extensive TV and film credits to his name, was surprisingly included in the In Memoriam roll. The highly polarizing figure passed away on April 10 at age 76. Whether or not he's included in the In Memoriam segments at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, or Oscars 2025 on March 2, will be a matter of intrigue in the upcoming days.

Beyoncé — Obvious

The singer, who recently dropped a country-heavy album, won the Viewers Choice Award for Texas Hold ‘Em, a track from the said album.

The 2024 BET Awards aired live on the BET channel beginning 8 p.m. ET. Megan Thee Stallion, Will Smith, Shaboozey, and more made the night even more memorable with their electric performances.