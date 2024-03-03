Beyoncé Surprises Mean Girls Star Reneé Rapp With Flowers? The Actress Confesses Being 'Speechless'

Mean Girls fame Reneé Rapp shared that she received flowers from Beyoncé on Saturday morning while she was preparing for the tour performance at her hotel room in Amsterdam. While having a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Snow Angel singer opened up about the gesture and expressed being a fan of the rock star.

Rapp has been gushing over Beyoncé even before she stepped into the industry. During her initial days, The Sex Lives of College Girls star used to upload covers of the songs sung by the Halo artist.

How Did Rapp Feel About Getting Flowers From Beyoncé?

Feeling amazed by the Single Ladies’ singer’s gesture, Rapp revealed to the entertainment portal that she felt ecstatic. She said, “I’ve had the greatest morning of my life. I’m gassed. Beyoncé sent me flowers today.” She further added, “I’ve never been speechless in my life. It’s literally going to make me cry. She is everything—and the reason that I know how to sing. I would sit down and listen to her different tonalities, phonics, and phrasing styles and be like, ‘Please, Jesus, let me be able to do this.’”

Reneé Rapp also revealed the Cuff It singer wasn’t the only one she gushed about; Rapp confessed that she loves Justin Bieber, too. In the interview, the actress said, “I was obsessed with him. He was the one boy celebrity, pretty much, [that] I ever had a crush on.” She continued, “He reminds me of a really sexy lesbian. I’m a lesbian, but wow, do I love Justin Bieber? That boy is still cute to me, sorry.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Beyonce The First Black Woman To Ever Reach No 1 On Country Chart? Find Out In Wake Of Texas Hold 'Em Release

Reneé Rapp’s Career Decisions

Opening up to The Hollywood Reporter, Rapp revealed that she had to make some tough career choices to survive in the industry. She shared, “I had parents who were financially capable of giving me a certain life, so I felt comfortable turning down money.” She talked of leaving the College Girls show.

She added, “Let’s be clear: That’s an insane, insane privilege. On the other hand, I’m stubborn as hell, and I really know what I want to do, and I really know what I don’t want to do. Ultimately, I’m going to do what I want to do in order to get to the next place in my career.” The actress is currently on her first European tour.

ALSO READ: Does Beyoncé Have Psoriasis? Pop Icon Reveals While Addressing 'Deeply Personal' Hair Journey