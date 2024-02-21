Is Beyonce The First Black Woman To Ever Reach No 1 On Country Chart? Find Out In Wake Of Texas Hold 'Em Release

You can always count on Queen Bey to continue making history decades into her career. With her new song Texas Hold ‘Em debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard’s Country Songs Chart, she just became the first black woman to achieve this feat.

Beyonce’s song also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart

Queen Bey’s song Texas Hold ‘Em definitely has people in a chokehold as every other TikTok user is using the sound for their videos. The song was serviced to country radio on 13th February, and took the top spot from Zach Bryan and Kacey MusgraveS’ I Remember Everything, which sat on the #1 spot for 20 weeks. With her debut debut on the Billboard’s Country Songs chart at the #1 place, Beyonce became the first Black female artist to earn this achievement.

It also made her the second solo female artist (with no featuring artist) to debut at the spot. The first woman to achieve this was Taylor Swift , who debuted at the #1 spot with her re-recordings of Love Story and All Too Well back in 2021. Country music has had a complicated history with black artists, which makes this achievement even more impressive for Beyonce .

Advertisement

Beyonce also became the first woman to top the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and the Hot Country Songs Chart since the inception of these charts in 1958. Ray Charles, Billy Ray Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Morgan Wallen are the only other artists who have achieved this before. Pair that with the fact that the song also debuted on #2 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart and you have got the 32 time Grammy winner Beyonce making history again (yes she holds the record for most Grammy wins as well)!

Texas Hold ‘Em has garnered some impressive numbers

Much like Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, the Hot Country Songs Chart also combines US sales, radio airplay, and streams. Texas Hold ‘Em, which was released alongside 16 Carriages during a surprise album announcement from Beyonce during the Super Bowl LVII on 11th February, managed to amass 19.2 million streams, 4.8 million all-format airplay, and 39,000 sales in the US in just 4 days.

And on Tuesday 20th February, Billboard announced that Beyonce has just become the first Black female artist to debut #1 on the Country Songs Chart.

16 Carriages also debuted #9 on the Country Songs Chart and #38 on the Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with 10.3 million streams, 90,000 all-format airplay, and 14,000 sales in the US. The tracks were released on 11th Feb alongside the announcement of Beyonce’s next album Act II, which is set to be released on 29th March.

ALSO READ: What Did Lainey Wilson Say About Beyonce's Country Music Crossover? Find Out