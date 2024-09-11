Beyoncé's Secret To Balancing Work And Family Will Amaze You: 'No Amount Of Money Is Worth My Peace’

Beyonce might have a ton on her plate, but she always makes time for her family! The Drunk in Love hitmaker spoke to GQ and revealed how no amount of money can make her compromise her peace and family time. Queen B has taken on a new business venture, which has instilled new boundaries to maintain work-life balance.

"One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible,” she said. Beyonce, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband JAY-Z wants to prevent her personal life from turning into a brand. "It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art,” she added.

The mom of three further explained how she builds her schedule around her family. "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

The Texas Hold Em singer revealed that she only plans her tours when her kids are out of school. She dreamt of a life where she could see the world with her family and expose them to new cultures, languages, architecture, and lifestyles. However, she admitted that “raising three kids isn't easy,” especially when they grow up and become their own individuals with unique choices and needs.

Nonetheless, she’s grateful for her “god-sent” kids because parenting also taught her lessons about herself and life. “It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling," she added. "My kids come with me everywhere I go." Beyonce’s bond with her daughter, Blue Ivy, was reflected when she joined the rest of the dancers and performed choreography at her mom’s Renaissance tour.

The proud mom raved about her daughter's many talents, "Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress," she added. But as for her appearance on stage, it happened because of Blue’s insistence.

“She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes,” Beyonce added.