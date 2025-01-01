Beyoncé’s Stylist Reveals Blue Ivy, 12, Makes the Final Decision on Her Stage Wardrobe

Blue Ivy Carter is a reflection of Beyoncé in more ways than one. The 12-year-old, according to a new report, not only inherited her famous mom’s singing and performing prowess but also her boss-babe attitude, which she applies when selecting outfits for her stage looks and public appearances.

According to Beyoncé’s go-to stylist, Shiona Turini, the star in the making made the final decision when it came to choosing her most recent stage outfit for a performance alongside her mom during the NFL’s Christmas Day show, which fans had dubbed the Beyoncé Ball.

After making a splash throughout Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023, where Blue Ivy showcased her dancing skills, the mother-daughter duo rocked the revered singer’s halftime show performance at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on December 25. The 13-minute spectacle aired live on Netflix and is now available for streaming.

For the marathon set, the Grammy winner performed tracks from her genre-bending country album Cowboy Carter and was accompanied by a massive ensemble, including her daughter, who were all decked out in white.

“When Bey said she wanted everyone in white, I knew we had to look at different textures, patterns, and accents — whether it was fringe, suede, crystals, or American flags,” Turini told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on December 30. She continued, “But for Blue, you can play around with her options because she will be different from anyone else, no matter what.”

Explaining that she got custom rodeo belts designed for the mother-daughter duo because she wanted the pair to have a connection, Turini expressed her happiness when Blue Ivy chose her design, which paired well with her costume.

Advertisement

Blue appeared toward the end of the halftime show as Beyoncé performed Texas Hold 'Em. The singer gave a subtle nod to her daughter, making a discreet lyric change when she sang: “Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can’t read your mind.” Blue and Beyoncé then performed an elaborate line dance before Beyoncé was elevated to a height where a banner reading “BANG” was displayed.

ALSO READ: What Award Did Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Win At BET Awards 2024? Find Out As Family Congratulates 12-Year-Old