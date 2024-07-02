What Award Did Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Win At BET Awards 2024? Find Out As Family Congratulates 12-Year-Old

Beyonce is surely proud of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as she recently shined at the BET Awards 2024. This was not the first time that the Cowboy Carter singer’s daughter has won a prestigious award.

Let's take a look at her award collection and see what accolade Blue Ivy Carter won this year.

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, wins at BET Awards 2024

Blue Ivy Carter, who is the 12-year-old daughter of the Crazy in Love artist, is known to have made history at a very young age by winning many awards. In quite a similar way, the oldest one among the siblings nabbed the YoungStars Honor at the BET Awards 2024.

While the show aired on Sunday night on BET, this particular segment was not released during the telecast. Meanwhile, the Carters were not present during the show.

Other nominees within the mentioned category of the recently held award ceremony were Heiress Diana Harris, Akira Akbar, Jabria McCullum, Demi Singleton, Leah Jeffries, Van Van, as well as Jalyn Hall.

While the daughter of the America Has a Problem songstress shined during one of the most prestigious events, the proud mother and artist too won herself an accolade at the BET Awards 2024.

During Sunday’s award ceremony, Beyonce won the Viewer’s Choice award for her recently released song Texas Hold ‘Em. The song is part of her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Blue Ivy Carter being congratulated

Soon after her win, the production and management company of Beyonce congratulated Blue Ivy Carter. On their official Instagram account, Parkwood Entertainment uploaded a post that read, “Congratulations to Blue Ivy Carter on winning the 2024 BET YoungStars Award!”

In the caption of their post, the production company congratulated the daughter for another time.

In the comments of this post on social media, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, was seen expressing herself out of excitement, congratulating her granddaughter.

Her comment read, “Congratulations to Blue Blue our little superstar in the making.”

Talking about her achievements throughout the years, Blue Ivy Carter won the BET Award when she was just 8 years old. At that time, four years ago, she won the BET Her Award, making her the youngest winner in the history of BET.

She won the accolade for her collaboration with Beyonce on Brown Skin Girl.

Similarly, she even has an MTV Video Music Award, which again makes her the show’s youngest winner ever. Blue Ivy Carter had won this accolade at the age of 9.

Not only that, but she has nabbed a Grammy, a NAACP Image Award, and a Soul Train Music Award, all for her part in Brown Skin Girl.

