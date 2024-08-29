TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to domestic violence.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn are madly in love with each other, and this latest development is proof. This week, Bhabie shocked fans by revealing the matching face tattoos she and baby daddy Vaughn had got in a since-expired story on Snapchat.

In the pictures shared, Bhabie's right calf bears a tattoo of Le Vaughn's stoic face. She put an emoji over the portrait's eyes to partially hide it in the picture. Meanwhile, Le Vaughn had a black ink tattoo of Bhabie showing her in a sensuous pose with her finger on her lip on his left leg.

The most recent development in their relationship comes months after BB reportedly accused Vaughn of domestic abuse. According to reports, the two seemingly reconciled.

The 21-year-old OnlyFans actor accused Le Vaughn of domestic abuse two months ago when she posted pictures of the horrific wounds, he allegedly caused her on Instagram. Bhabie had shared CCTV footage allegedly showing him and their physical argument, detailing the abuse in early July.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, first denied rumors that she intended to stay with Vaughn; however, a week later she was spotted kissing him. Bhabie continued to explicitly address the accusations of domestic abuse through her Instagram.

Advertisement

The rapper stated she shared the pictures and video to let him know what he does is wrong and to make him take accountability for his actions. Calling it real life, she expressed her hope for him to make a real change and acknowledged that she loves him more than herself.

The two started dating on July 1st, 2020, and Le Vaughn first appeared on Bhad Bhabie's YouTube channel in November 2020. The couple began sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans when Vaughn uploaded a photo with Bhad Bhabie in August 2023, after they attended a concert.

The Only Fans star announced that she was pregnant with Le Vaughn's child on December 1, 2023. Later, in March 2024, she announced the arrival of her baby girl, Kali. Bhabie used an Instagram Story to share the news along with a black-and-white image.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, abuse, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Struck My Gizzard Like a Lightning Bolt': Jeff Goldblum Describes His Character in Upcoming Show Kaos