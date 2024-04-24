'It's Been Literally Years': Source Claims Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Past Drama Amid thanK you aIMee Release

Taylor Swift has released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department which features a song titled thanK you aIMee. Fans have theorized that the lyrics about bullying might be hinting at the years-old feud between the singer and Kim Kardashian. The capitalization of three specific letters in the song title leaves room for further speculation.

On April 19, 2024, Swift surprised fans by dropping a double album, TTPD: The Anthology, which includes a track seemingly about her dispute with the reality TV star and her former rapper husband Kanye West. The lyrics contain phrases like “Bronze, spray-tanned statue of you” and hometown bully that fans think might be referring to Kardashian, 43.

Kim Kardashian Has Moved On From Past Drama After TTPD’s thanK you aIMee Reignites Feud Rumors

Sources close to People magazine report, “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.” The tip also claims that Kim “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” as “It’s been literally years.”

Despite so much time has passed since this feud began, Kim Kardashian has lost over 500,000 followers on Instagram after the release of thanK you aIMee. Fans are still pressed about the absence of a formal apology on her part to Taylor.

Swift sings, “I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues” in the alleged diss track which hints at the capitalization of letters K, I, and M in the song title referring to the cosmetics mogul. The song also supposedly captures Taylor’s lingering hurt about Kim Kardashian’s behavior and how she isn’t able to forgive and forget.

How Did The Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Feud Begin?

It began in 2016 when the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West dissed Swift in his song called Famous. West had claimed to have received Swift’s consent via phone call before releasing the song. However, the extent of abusive words used against the pop star was concealed as revealed by the singer later. Kim K supported her then-husband, West by releasing edited footage of their phone conversation but the leaked version proved Taylor’s statement of not being made aware of the lyric “I made that b-tch famous”.

Later on in 2019, Kim claimed to have moved on from the feud but in a rare interview, the 14-time Grammy winner declined any such amends to their relationship. In a more recent interview for her TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year profile, Taylor Swift addressed the feud calling it “career death”. She said, “My career was taken away from me” and elaborated on how psychologically hampering the entire experience had been.

Swift celebrated the release of the record-breaking album stating in the caption, "There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it." This marks her third time as the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

