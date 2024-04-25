From Charlie Puth To Patti Smith: Every Celeb Taylor Swift Name-Dropped On The Tortured Poets Department

Several people's names are featured in Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The 34-year-old Grammy winner has mentioned quite a few people in the album from Charlie Puth to Kim Kardashian. The album was released on April 19, with 31 tracks in which Swift has named names of celebrities that have played a role in life positive or negative. Let’s dive into the deets of the drama.

Charlie Puth

Taylor went all out and gave a shoutout to the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer, Charlie Puth in the title track. While talking about a past lover, she mentions that they agreed that Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. The “Attention” singer is loved by the audience already but this is going to hit his fan base to another roof. The admiration of Tay Tay is not one-sided, Puth has been very open about his love as an artist for Swift during one of his shows in 2021.

Clara Bow & Stevie Nicks

‘Clara Bow’ is the name of one of her tracks in the latest album. Bow was an actress in the silent film era of the 1920s. In this track, Swift seems to be talking about the intense scrutiny an artist goes through when they’re in the spotlight.

While speaking about the Clara Bow track, The Cruel Summer singer also mentioned Stevie Nicks briefly as she goes “You look like Stevie Nicks in ‘75/ The hair and lips/ The crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, a full eclipse.”

Moreover, Stevie also had another role in TTPS wherein she wrote a special poem that has been featured as the written prologue which is titled “For T and me.’

Dylan Thomas & Patti Smith

Taylor Swift mentioned many more tortured poets in her title track where she is singing about her life and a former lover. We can see the artist comparing herself to great artists when she sings,” I laughed in your face and said, ‘You’re not Dylan Thomas.’

In the same line, the singer is also heard comparing herself to Patti Smith as she sings, “I’m not Patti Smith. This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel. We’re modern idiots.” The fans will know that Smith is a significant name in the rock music industry and had a huge impact during the punk rock movement in the 1970s.

Jack Antonoff & Lucy Dacus

The pop star also mentioned two more individuals, Jack and Lucy, without specifying their surnames. Swifties know that Jack is Taylor’s long-time friend & producer of her album. The duo work together a lot of times while producing music. She mentions Antonoff as she sings, “But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave/ And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.”



While continuing to name names, the singer/songwriter also talks about Lucy Dacus from Boygenius, who has previously performed in one of the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. She mentioned Lucy in the songs rumored to be about Matty Healy, she sings, “Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave.”

Kim Kardashian

And finally, Swifties are well aware of the age-long issue with Kim Kardashian and the pop star. The singer might have not mentioned Kim’s name clearly but has subtly hinted about the reality star in the tracks ‘Cassandra’ and ‘thanK you aIMee.’ As we notice, the capitalized letters in this track spell out KIM and she has portrayed “Aimee” as a bully in school.

The lyrics go on like, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel/ Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/“But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.” Notably, this is about the drama that went down between Swift, Kardashian, and Kanye West in 2016.

The Tortured Poets Department is now available to stream and shop on various music platforms and select record stores.

