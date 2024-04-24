'Highly Disgraceful': Internet Slams Kanye West Over His Controversial 'Threes**e' Comment On Michelle Obama

Warning: This article contains strong language and sexual references.

After making it to the headlines recently over reports of battery charges, Kanye West has now come up with words that have made the internet hate him even more.

His remarks about the former first lady, Michelle Obama, have not just raised some eyebrows but have made people question their love for the rapper and his art. Here’s what happened recently that has forced the industry to go bewildered.

Kanye West about Michelle Obama

The words of Kanye West have once again sparked a huge controversy, as this time he spoke of Michelle Obama. Putting the internet in great shock, the Runaway singer stated a few unexpected words during his recent interview.

Talking on The Download podcast recently, the host Justin Laboy, and the guest went on to discuss Ye’s private as well as sexual life. While addressing the question asked by the host about a few of his fantasies and sexual life with his wife, Bianca Censori, the rapper made an utterly shocking statement.

Somewhere around the interview on The Download, the I Wonder artist was asked with whom he would like to have a "threesome." While the question itself had included Censori, he had to choose a third person.

As per a report by Marca, Kanye West responded to this question by choosing the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

The rapper had stated, “Michelle Obama. Gotta f**k the president's wife.”

While the host took his time to just absorb the lines of Ye, Laboy said, “I don't think that's the legit answer, but that's the answer for today,” after a long and awkward moment.

Page Six has reached out to the representatives of Barack Obama for a response; however, no comments have been made yet, following the provocative words by the Flashing Lights artist.

Internet reactions

With the comments that have made the internet as well as his fan base raise eyebrows, Kanye West has become a personality who is a habitual social media offender. Some might think that he does all this to grab attention, but many have trolled and slammed the artist for his recent comments.

An X user stated, “It's highly disgraceful, inappropriate, and disrespectful…”

A few others trolled the rapper by posting their comments along with gifs or pictures, one of which read, “It’s one of those things only Kanye can say.”

"First learn how to chew with your mouth closed," another person trolled the rapper on X (former Twitter).

