‘Some Industry Plant Sh*t’: Kanye West Blasts Kai Cenat For Mentioning Daughter’s Name Amidst YZY Spat

In a recent news update, a viral clip featuring rapper Kanye West surfaced yesterday, April 23rd, in which he discussed Twitch star Kai Cenat. The video was extracted from the latest episode of The Download Podcast, where West openly expressed his disapproval of Cenat using his daughter's name, North West, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

While referring to the Streamer of the Year awardee being referred to as an industry plant, West said, "On the wrong side of the future. If you're posting something negative, you're on the wrong side of the future because, you know, we're out here, stepping away from Adidas. Like, the s**t that Kai said - that's some industry plant s**t. Of course, he's a total f**king. that exact genre is the industry planet . It's about, like, influence and mind control."

"And then he's got to mention my daughter's name a week later. That's like, n***a, don't mention my daughter's name, and then you're dissing what's paying a $200,000 a month child support." the Grammy Award winner added.

What did Kai Cenat say about North West?

In a March 2024 livestream, popular streamer Cenat shared that Kanye West's daughter, North West, considers him to be her favorite streamer. Thrilled by her comment, Cenat exclaimed: "North told me that I'm her favorite... streamer, or like, content creator. You feel me? And that's huge, bruh! That's f**king huge! You feel what I'm saying?"

He further added, "But, I've seen, like, Ty Dolla Sign following me and s**t like that. So, I don't know if Ye directly knows who I am. He's probably just seen that clip. You feel what I'm saying? I literally don't know if, like, Ye knows who I am and what I do, and stuff like that. But, you feel what I'm saying? I don't know. You feel me? I don't know who knows me, and I don't know who doesn't."

He also expressed his wish to co-host a livestream with Kanye West and Kick Ambassador Adin Ross.

More details about Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is best known for his comedy-based content and live streams on YouTube. He is currently the second most-subscribed and the 12th most-followed streamer on Twitch, with approximately nine million followers. This achievement surpassed Ludwig Ahgren's record during a subathon in February 2023.

Kai gained recognition for popularizing viral internet slang words such as Rizz, a term derived from charisma and defined as style, charm, or attractiveness. Another word he discovered in the hip-hop world was Gyat, a permutation of Goddamn used to describe a person with prominent buttocks. Notably, Oxford University Press selected Rizz as its Word of the Year for 2023, while Gyat was nominated for the American Dialect Society's 2023 Word of the Year.

