Kim Kardashian Once Said Daughter North West Intimidates Her More Than Politicians; READ

Not being an entrepreneur, a glam queen, a sister, or a daughter, but being a mother has been the “most challenging” role for Kim Kardashian. Nobody can intimidate the Skims mogul as much as her 10-year-old daughter North West, not even politicians, she said.

When journalist Bari Weiss asked Kardashian once about who intimidates her, she answered, “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Is Unfiltered And Daring

With her unfiltered mind and a knack for breaking rules, just like her parents, North draws her mother’s patience to the edge. While Kardashian is the most conscious about her image on social media, she dares to show her candid moments.

Recently, North went live inside their house without Kardashian's permission. During the live, Kardashian was lying in bed and was seen saying "No, stop. You're not allowed to." Referring to which, Weiss asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, "Isn't it inevitable that she's going to do with the newest media what you once did?"

Kardashian called North her father, rapper Kanye West’s twin, in terms of “breaking the mold.” Kardashian is a mother of four children– North, eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm who she co-parents with her former husband rapper Ye.

What Does Kim Kardashian Have To Say About Parenting?

Speaking about being a mother on Jai Shetty’s podcast, Kardashian said, “It has been the most challenging thing,” and advised others, “Be easy on yourself. It's hard.”

She further added, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement. So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's the madness going on. It's like full madness," adding, "It's the best chaos though. You have no idea what's going on. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around.”

She concluded, “Like, it’s wild.”

