Bill Murray Expresses Interest In Returning To SNL While Defending NBC Sketch Comedy From Criticism

Saturday Night Live is nearing its 50th anniversary season, and Bill Murray is all in to be the host of the highly acclaimed show again.

The actor who has always entertained us for decades, starring in a number of movies stated that he would like to return to the stage of SNL for its milestone season. Meanwhile, Murray even defended the comedy show's current creative team as it faces criticism from viewers.

Making an appearance on the New Heights podcast, the Lost in Translation actor mentioned that people around him always talk tough about the ongoing skits and how the show is not as great as before.

“Oh, the original show was so great and it’s lousy now,” Murray recalled people complaining about SNL to him.

“And I say, ‘No, it’s not.’ The show that’s on now, they do stuff that’s just as good as anybody ever did, all the time,” the Grand Budapest Hotel actor mentioned of what he tells those complaining about the NBC sketch comedy show.

Meanwhile, Bill Murray then also stated that he had a word with the production and told them, “I’d like to host one this year.”

Further talking on the podcast, Bill Murray detailed that while he has been on the show twice before, he would like to be on it one more time, which might even be “the last time to try it,” the legendary star mentioned.

For those unversed, before Murray entered the limelight of the Hollywood film industry, starring in the 1980s Caddyshack, and the 1981 Stripes as well as winning hearts in the Ghostbusters series, he was a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live.

The Charlie's Angels actor was a part of the aforementioned show from 1977 to 1980, playing the characters of Dick Lanky, Francis Jocko Leary Jr. and Honker.

SNL recently even announced that its former cast members Chris Rock and Martin Short are set to return to host the December 14 and December 21 episodes.

First premiered back in 1975, the Lorne Michaels-created show will celebrate its 50th anniversary on February 16.

