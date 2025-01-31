Billie Eilish Kicks Off FireAid Concerts with Green Day, Delivers Moving Last Night on Earth Duet

Billie Eilish and Green Day were the perfect openers for the FireAid concert events, which started in Los Angeles last month. The events aim to help victims of the devastating wildfires that destroyed parts of the city. The concerts are happening at Intuit Dome and Forum.

Eilish and Green Day belted out a 16-year-old classic song by the band that remains relevant to this day. The night kicked off with a haunting rendition of Last Night on Earth, a song from 2009's 21st Century Breakdown album, which felt almost as if it was made for the occasion.

They sing, "I’m here to honor you/ If I lose everything in the fire/ I’m sending all my love to you."

The band's lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sang the first verse before Eilish joined in for the second verse and harmonized for the rest of the song. The duet was highly emotive, bringing feelings of love, loss, and resilience to the hearts of everyone present.

After that performance, Eilish went off the stage to deafening applause as Armstrong rallied the crowd. He stated that they stood in solidarity with Los Angeles. He said, "Los Angeles! We are still alive! We love Los Angeles, and we’ve got your back."

Green Day took over the FireAid concert stage set with Still Breathing, their 2016 song about living against all odds. The lyrics, which talk about dodging bullets, walking over landmines, and coming out of the crash, seemed particularly apt coming in such a time.