Billie Eilish Performs Birds Of A Feather At Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, Welcomes The Olympics To Los Angeles With Beachfront Performance

A star-studded closing ceremony at the Stade de France, featuring performances by the biggest musicians, marked the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 11 in the French capital. Billie Eillish also gave a electrifying performance at he ceremony.

The Grammy-winning singer, 22, stole the show with her performance of some of her greatest hits while wearing an enormous white Ralph Lauren polo, a navy baseball cap, oversized shorts, and giant boots.

She performed Birds of a Feather, which is new off her most recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft. Eilish's performance is a lead-up to the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in her native Los Angeles. Highland Park is where Eilish is from.

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Eilish's third studio album, was most recently released in May. Birds of a Feather" emerged as the album's standout track, surpassing her alarming song "Lunch" on streaming services and the charts despite her lack of single releases prior to the album's release.

Since the release of Hit Me Hard and Soft, Eilish has been heavily promoting the song. She is getting ready to embark on her international tour, which begins in Quebec on September 29 and includes three sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Eilish is expected to take a break in December before returning in February for for a string of dates in Australia and Europe.

Advertisement

Tom Cruise was also a grand part of the closing ceremony. At the closing ceremony, Tom Cruise also participated. The actor gave Los Angeles the torch for the 2028 Olympic Games after pulling off a number of stunts.

The Olympics this year have featured a good amount of musical star power. Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed at the opening ceremony. Dion, who battled Stiff Person Syndrome, made a triumphant comeback to the public eye by delivering a stirring performance of Edith Piaf's Hymne A L’Amour.

ALSO READ: Will Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us Make It To Streaming Platform By End Of This Year?