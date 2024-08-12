Will Blake Lively Starrer It Ends With Us Make It To Streaming Platform By End Of This Year?

Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us, officially gets a movie adaptation, which is running successfully in theaters. With Blake Lively in the lead role, fans are having a gala time watching the actress romance Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, who play the roles of Ryle and Atlas, respectively.

While the movie is gaining good numbers at the box office, the audience has been wondering if the film will make it to the streaming platform this year. According to the reports, the film will be dropped on Netflix. However, looking at the previous theater releases, which were housed on the streaming platforms later, the fans have waited for nearly 120 days to watch them online.

Earlier, the Glen Powell-Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You hit theaters on December 22, 2023, and got its place on Netflix in April 2024. The movie was also hailed by Sony Pictures, as was It Ends With Us.

The production house has not yet announced the Netflix release date of the Justin Baldoni directorial, which is in the public domain as of yet. Studying the patterns, the makers of the movie adaptation could release the film in December 2024, or somewhere close to the start of the new year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Rumored Rift Between It Ends With Us Cast Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Explained; Here’s All We KNOW

Meanwhile, it is also important to keep track of the box office performance of the film, as it could heavily impact the movie’s release on a streaming platform. The latest Dakota Johnson starrer, Madame Web, which falls under the studios of Sony Pictures, has been given a window of three months within its theatrical release, which was dated as May 14, 2024. The movie’s poor box office performance got it early in the line of dropping on the streamer.

Speaking of the film, It Ends With Us has been adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best seller of the same name. The movie is directed by Justin Baldoni, and the story revolves around Lily Bloom, Ryle and Atlas.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.”

Advertisement

It Ends With Us is running in theaters.

ALSO READ: It Ends With Us: Learn About All The Major Changes From The Book