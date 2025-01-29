Billy Ray Cyrus’ New Personal Struggles Spark Health Concerns as Son Trace Urges Him to Seek Help

Amid growing concerns over the well-being of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, new issues have surfaced regarding his personal struggles. His son, Trace Cyrus, recently came out in the open urging him to seek help, shining a light on tension within the Cyrus family.

The situation attained significant attention when Billy Ray, 63, gave a wobbly performance at the Liberty Ball, which was marred by technical and vocal woes, sparking speculations about his health status. A source later confided to People that the singer had been struggling with insecurities over his voice that had altered over time.

The insider told the outlet, "His voice has changed, and he's been really insecure about it."

They added, "[He was] going out and stepping out on stage with his voice, putting himself in a vulnerable situation and showing the world that his voice has changed."

After the performance at Donald Trump's inaugural events, Trace, 35, took to Instagram and published an emotional open letter expressing concern for his father's health. He recalled his childhood idolization of Billy Ray but admitted he barely recognized him anymore.

Trace wrote, "Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now." Later on, the Achy Breaky Heart singer allegedly threatened legal action against his son for the same post.

On Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus posted a video featuring Trace from 2009 with a message to heal and pray for his family. Although not much is known about his health condition, sources told the outlet that he's been having a hard time personally and professionally since his turbulent divorce from his third wife, Firerose.