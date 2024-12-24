Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawyer Denies Actress' Allegations Citing Threats from 'Two Extremely Powerful People'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment

Justin Baldoni's attorney has responded to allegations of sexual harassment against his client, who co-stars with and directed Blake Lively in the movie It Ends with Us. In a statement issued on December 23, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, addressed claims that his client's crisis publicists orchestrated a smear campaign against the actress to harm her reputation.

Freedman came to the defense of The Agency Group (TAG PR), which represents Baldoni, saying that they did what was right when hired to protect their client from the pressures of two powerful individuals.

He stated, "TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats from two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources."

He argued that the public perception of Lively during the It Ends with Us promotional tour was organically molded by her own actions, interviews, and marketing choices, which audiences deemed distasteful. Freedman slammed the media for dramatizing the controversy, pointing out that leaked private text messages from Lively were devoid of critical context, similar to what she had accused Baldoni's camp of doing.

Freedman added, "It’s ironic that The New York Times, through their effort to 'uncover' an insidious PR effort, played directly into the hands of Lively’s own dubious PR tactics by publishing leaked personal text exchanges that lack critical context — the very same tactics she’s accusing the firm of implementing."

Lively's formal complaint suggests Baldoni engaged in inappropriate behavior during the filming process, including making explicit films appear on set, asking invasive questions about her personal life, and attempting to alter intimate scenes beyond their original intentions.

Rumors of a strained relationship between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensified after the two avoided appearing at events together. Fans also noticed that neither Lively's co-star Jenny Slate nor the author of It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, followed Baldoni on Instagram. While Freedman called the allegations false and libelous, several celebrities, including Hoover, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, have openly expressed solidarity with Lively.

