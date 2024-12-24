Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: ‘He Was Literally Describing Himself’: Fans Flood It Ends With Us Actor’s Old Interview Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

The news about the alleged feud that started behind the scenes while filming It Ends With Us, between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni became a prime topic among netizens. Now, with the Age of Adeline star reportedly filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Five Feet Apart director, people are expressing their shock over the news.

As usual, people on the internet have started taking sides and sharing their take on the matter. Many people are visiting their old interviews and sharing their thoughts.

Similarly, Baldoni’s old interview with CBS Mornings, which was released in August, is garnering comments. A person penned in the comments section of the YouTube video, “He was literally describing himself when he said men who do harm , theres charisma lol. He knows the trick so well cause he is one.” Another claimed, “UMMM y'all he tricked us.”

A person commented, “This guy comes across SO FAKE!” An individual question, “What about the harassment Charges??????!!!!!!"

On ther other hand, there were people, who shared had previously shared words of appreciation for Jane the Virgin star. A platform user expressed, “Justin did a spectacular job on this movie. The message certainly came across in a very vivid and felt real way. I’m really not a fan of Blake, but her acting was good. I’ve watched the movie twice already. Thank you for movies like this. One can have the courage to walk away in a relationship that involves domestic violence.”

A person appreciated him by writing, “Justin you were excellent in this movie.” Another individual wrote, “This man is a treasure!”

Netizens pouring in their respective opinions regarding this situation won't stop anytime soon. Now along with the Netizens, celebrities are also not shying away while publicly showing their support.

Lively’s costars for Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants–America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bedlel shared a joint statement on social media, supporting The Shallows star.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

