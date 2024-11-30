Bob Bryar, Drummer Of My Chemical Romance, Passes Away At 44; Learn More About The Percussionist Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It turned out to be a shocking day for fans of the rock genre as Bob Bryar, the longest-tenured drummer of My Chemical Romance, was reported to have passed away. Bob Bryar was 44 years old at the time of his death, according to reports.

According to a report by TMZ, Bryar's body was found at his Tennessee residence on November 26, 2024. The percussionist was last seen alive on November 4.

Animal Control had also visited Bryar's residence, as his body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition.

Medical examiners are currently investigating the cause of death of the late My Chemical Romance drummer.

Bryar first met the band members back in 2004 while the I Don’t Love You act was touring with The Used.

Soon after My Chemical Romance released their album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, Bryar replaced Matt Pelissier as the band’s drummer.

He subsequently worked on the band’s music, playing drums for the 2006 album The Black Parade and contributing to the 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

However, for those who may not know, Bryar left My Chemical Romance before the release of Danger Days. After parting ways with the band, Bryar began working with other acts and eventually transitioned into the real estate business.

In 2020, the musician reunited with the band for a tribute to one of the greatest drummers of all time, the late Neil Peart of the legendary band Rush.

This time, Bob Bryar had written songs expressing his admiration and love for Neil Peart.

It is also important to note that since Bryar left The Foundations of Decay act, he had openly spoken about his struggles with suicidal thoughts on social media, which often left his followers deeply concerned.

More recently, when the Welcome to the Black Parade act made headlines for hitting the road again, touring and delivering stage performances, Bob Bryar was notably absent from the list of members reuniting with the band.

