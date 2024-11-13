My Chemical Romance (MCR) is inviting fans back to relive the timeless rock opera on stage once again, seventeen years after dropping the classic The Black Parade in 2006. The band announced on Tuesday a 10-date North American tour to celebrate the legacy.

The Black Parade will be recreated by the band Members of My Chemical Romance Tour across version 2025, where they will perform the entire album in U.S. and Canadian cities. Starting on the 11th of July from Seattle, the show will go all the way to Tampa. Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Arlington, Texas, and San Francisco are the other major cities they will visit during this tour.

MCR took to social media to make the announcement with a video. They captioned, "It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT. In that time, a great dictator has risen to power, bringing about "THE CONCRETE AGE"—a"glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG."

They added, "His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty-six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated will be His Grand Immortal Dictator's National Band... The Black Parade."

My Chemical Romance is a generation-defining band that first established itself in 2001 and came to prominence in 2004 when they released their Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge album. Subsequently, they released The Black Parade and strengthened their position in the industry until their breakup in 2013. They made a short-lived reunion in 2019 and later claimed to have been working together in private for two years.

Their reunion tour, which was about to begin in 2020, was also postponed due to the pandemic. However, this year they issued a brand new single titled The Foundations of Decay, which is their first single since 2014. At their 2025 tour, each concert will include famous opening acts from artists like Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Evanescence, Wallows, Devo, and more.

My Chemical Romance's upcoming 2025 tour tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, November 15, 2024.

