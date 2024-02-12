Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie 'One Step Closer' To Finalizing Divorce Settlement? Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shook the whole world when they announced their separation in 2016, only two years after marriage.

According to court documents from RadarOnline.com , Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have provided each other with lists of bank statements, income, expenses, and other financial records.

The couple confirmed that they have submitted their financial reports, a crucial step to take before the court can finalize the divorce.

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt: The history to know

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 after an incident on a private plane. She alleged that Brad, intoxicated, behaved physically with her and some of their children. Authorities investigated, but no criminal charges were filed.

Angelina filed a lawsuit against the FBI seeking records pertaining to the investigation. Additionally, she alleges that she found out Brad would not be charged through the news rather than being informed by an agent involved in the case. The federal lawsuit is currently pending.

At one stage, a private judge hired by the couple granted Brad joint custody. However, Angelina later discovered that the judge hadn’t disclosed certain connections to the ‘Thelma & Louise’ actor’s lawyers.

Advertisement

Jolie appealed the decision granting Brad Joint custody, alleging bias by the judge and seeking its reversal.

ALSO READ: Plenty Of People Noticed...': Brad Pitt Has A Awkward Encounter With Angelina Jolie's Family Amid Scathing Custody Battle

The appeal court agrees with Angelina

The 2nd District Court of Appeal sided with Angelina, finding that the judge didn’t disclose his connection to Brad’s team. Consequently, the joint custody decision was invalidated. Brad attempted to appeal the ruling but was unsuccessful.

After Brad’s appeal was denied, Angelina’s lawyer stated, “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and glad that her children’s welfare won’t be influenced by unethical conduct. She welcomes the California Supreme Court’s choice not to review the unanimous Court of Appeal decision.”

The couple remains embroiled in a bitter dispute over Angelina’s sale of her share in a French Winery, which they bought together, to a Russian oligarch. Brad has requested the court to reverse the sale. Angelina received a substantial eight-figure sum for her share of the business.

In December 2023, Angelina discussed her divorce from Brad, stating about their children, “They are my closest companions and the core of my life. We’re a group of seven very different individuals, which makes us strong.

Angelina mentioned she scaled back her career over the last seven years because “we needed time to heal.”

Angelina Jolie married Johnny Lee Miller in 1996, then Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, and Brad Pitt in 2014. Brad Pitt was initially married to Jennifer Aniston in 2000 before marrying Jolie in 2014.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case