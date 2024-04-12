Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Vivienne Shine At The Outsiders Broadway Premiere Red Carpet; See PICS

Angelina Jolie, aged 48, consistently exudes elegance whether she is gracing the red carpet or starring in films. Her presence is undeniably charming. She has always radiated beauty and perfection in every public appearance. However, this time, it was not just Angelina who stood out at an event, but also her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne.

The mother-daughter duo graced the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders A New Musical on April 11. This Broadway show is the adaptation of S. E Hilton’s 1967 coming-of-age novel named The Outsiders. She posed with her daughter and the cast members at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. According to People, The Salt actress took on the role of lead producer for the show, while Vivienne worked as an assistant.

As far as the story goes, The Outsiders is set in the 1960s and takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It has three brothers, Darrel Curtis, Ponyboy Curtis, Sodapop ‘Soda’ Curtis, and their group of friends. The story revolves around the conflicts between group of greasers and another group known as Socs.

What did Angelina Jolie and Her Daughter Vivienne wear on the red carpet?

Angelina Jolie donned a long beige shimmery dress which seemed to be made out of satin fabric. She wore a long light brown cape. Her hair color complimented her outfit. She wore big gold-colored earrings and topped the look with a classic red lipstick.

Vivienne wore a dark blue colored jumpsuit and pale blue sneakers which appeared to be Converse. She kept her hair game simple by keeping it shoulder-length and making a side partition. Her hair complimented the jumpsuit making the entire look very chic.

Her outfit twinned with Justin Levine’s outfit who also attended the event and posed with the mother-daughter duo. As per Page Six, Justin Levine has been part of the musical by contributing partially to the show’s book, music, and lyrics.

Angelina Jolie spoke on Broadway’s The Outsider

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star recently spoke to People about the reason behind her contribution to this new musical. She said, “I feel so strongly about this material and this creative team.”

She added that it was a privilege to be part of the process. She expressed her respect towards Broadway and the people who work within it. The show’s previews have been playing since March 16. Jolie expressed that she was “excited for audiences to see" the show.

She added, “I've been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving.”

It is very exciting for Jolie’s fans to witness her contribution to this show’s production on Broadway. Her venture into Broadway as a producer is very refreshing to see. Her capability as an actor and now as a producer reflects through the screens. The Outsider A New Musical will surely do justice to its script.

