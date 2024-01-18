Plenty Of People Noticed...': Brad Pitt Has A Awkward Encounter With Angelina Jolie's Family Amid Scathing Custody Battle

Brad Pitt came face-to-face with his ex Angelina Jolie's brother and father at a small gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills as the stars' never-ending divorce saga continues. The actor recently attended the Gagosian Gallery opening in Beverly Hills for an exhibition by his Moneyball director, Bennett Miller. Pitt was seen laughing and joking with a pal in one snap as he stood just a few feet away from Angelina's dad, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case

Brad Pitt reportedly had an unexpected run-in with Angelina Jolie’s family

Brad Pitt, who recently turned 60, opted for a low-key date night with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon and accidentally ran straight into his former in-laws. Pitt recently attended the Gagosian Gallery opening in Beverly Hills for an exhibition as did Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven.

“Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina’s] family, and it’s not a big space,” an eyewitness told the US Sun on Tuesday 16 January. “I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking,” the insider continued. “They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends.” The source revealed that the attendees whispered about the run-in, and it's believed Pitt was unaware his former in-laws would be present. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

"Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari was also there and went up and asked for a selfie with Brad, mentioning how much the singer loved him," the source added. "He then switched sides and went over and was seen chatting to James and Jon for a while."

After just two years of marriage, Pitt and Jolie announced their separation in September 2016. The separation came after Jolie filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The Maleficent actress' attorney Robert Offer, told the Associated Press that the decision was made for the family's health. Jolie also requested physical custody of the couple’s children, the now 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt responded to Jolie’s divorce petition with a request for both joint legal and physical custody of the children. At the same time, it was revealed that the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services were investigating the Fight Club actor for alleged abuse after an incident on the family’s private plane.

Pax Jolie-Pitt blasted Brad Pitt on Father's Day

Father's Day 2020, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt called his father a world-class a**hole who made his four youngest children tremble in fear in an explosive Instagram rant. In the post, which was revealed by the Daily Mail, a Pax reportedly wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

He continued, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” reportedly referring to his siblings. “You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!”

He accompanied the message with a photo of Pitt accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. The news came just weeks after the ex-couple’s daughter, Zahara, made headlines for seemingly dropping Pitt’from her surname.

ALSO READ: Is Brad Pitt more 'at ease' with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Here's what an insider has to say