Brad Pitt Trying His Best To Move On With Life Amidst Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie: 'It’s Been Very Stressful’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once the most popular power couple that received all the media attention and took the Hollywood industry by storm when they got together. The pair looked 'quite in love' and, not to mention the cherry on top, the striking looks of the couple made everyone go gaga over them. However, the couple announced their split in 2016, just two years after they tied the knot in Miraval, southeast France, where they also co-owned a successful vineyard. Since then, there have been allegations of abuse, claims of forced NDAs, a series of legal professionals, and a messy affair of never-ending stories and media reports.

As per reports, amidst the ongoing battle and new claims of past abuse from Jolie, Pitt is now trying to move on with work and girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

"The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations," the source said about Pitt, 60, who shares six children with Jolie, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne

"It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again," the source continued of Pitt. "But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life."

More details about the ongoing legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been having issues regarding custody (though they've been ruled single, their 2016 divorce is still not finalized) and are currently involved in a legal battle over ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval. Meanwhile, Pitt is focusing on the shooting of his upcoming Formula 1 (F1) racing movie. The source also says he also "finally feels happy again" with de Ramon "by his side."

The source further said that although he's always been surrounded by trusted friends, the actor has still had years when he felt very lonely, but sharing his life and living with Ines now makes him very happy since she doesn't come with any baggage and is able to just provide support.

Details about the Château Miraval's legal battle

As part of Pitt and Jolie's ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, on April 4, the actress's legal team filed a motion seeking to release communications they say would prove Pitt would not let Jolie sell her share of the winery to him unless she agreed to a 'more onerous' and 'expansive' NDA.

Subsequently, Jolie's team mentioned Pitt's history of physical abuse, which started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles. This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. after which Jolie immediately left him.

Attorneys for Pitt filed a motion in court on the following day, April 5, demanding that Jolie produce nondisclosure agreements she has made others sign.

Pitt's lawyers seek to prove that the NDA he asked Jolie to sign was no more restrictive than the ones she asks others to sign on a regular basis, and they allege that less than six months after Jolie sold her Miraval shares, her attorney proposed an even bigger mutual non-disparagement clause to Pitt in connection to their divorce proceedings.

In their April 4 motion, Jolie’s attorneys suggested the actor feared that sealed documents included in their separate, years-long custody battle could be made public without the NDA.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

