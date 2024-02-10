Brad Pitt Honors Oscar Nominee Bradley Cooper At 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Calls Him 'The One And Only'

Bradley Cooper was awarded Outstanding Performer of the Year by Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Friday. Cooper was honored at the event for his work in the Oscar-nominated film Maestro, which he directed and wrote himself. The Fight Club actor jokingly pointed out the similarities between himself and the Oscar-nominated actor, citing "being a movie superstar and also a name."

Brad Pitt's Speech Honoring Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt initiated his speech by mentioning Cooper's ultimate performance in The Hangover. Pitt said, "You'll see that the more irreverent Alan [Zach Galifianakis] gets, the more that Phil [Cooper] is enjoying that irreverence. It's subtle. It's often to the side of the frame, but it's there, and it's interesting. I know this sounds strange, but I was watching that, and I know no one else would have brought that to the table. And it was something fresh. I knew this guy was going to be around."

Furthermore, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor talked about Cooper's filmmaking career, which debuted with A Star Is Born. Pitt stated, "[It's] a film that's been made a few times; it's been made really well, so the bar is so high, and yet he's able to bring in his performance where he's able to play drunk when he breaks down and still keep an eye on the crew to see the time when to know that he's got the tape and you can move on."

Pitt also appreciated the Silver Linings Playbook star's recent work in Maestro. He described it as a "masterwork" and ended his speech by calling Cooper "the one and only."

Bradley Cooper's Acceptance Speech At The Film Festival

Bradley Cooper stepped up on the stage to accept the award at the hands of Brad Pitt. Being elated, Cooper went on with his speech at the event. He said, "Living is hard, and it feels like it gets harder. And I need people who love me, and that I can love, and without that, I would just be walking on a wasteland. And sometimes it's hard to keep going, and you know, when you feel love and authenticity, it gives us strength, and it's just a community. It's all about community. And I know that without community, I would never attempt to achieve the things that I've attempted without people that have believed in me in ways that I never believed in myself."

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is up for seven nominations at the Oscars this year.

