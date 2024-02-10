What is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease? Know About Health Condition That Caused Carl Weathers' Death

The official cause of death of the legendary Carl Weathers has been revealed a week after the actor’s passing away. The death certificate of the Rocky actor lists “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” as his official cause of death. The certificate, exclusively obtained by The Blast, also noted that the 75-year-old actor had been suffering from heart disease for years. The documents declared Weathers’ death as natural.

What is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - The disease that Caused Carl Weathers' death

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, also known as ASCVD is a medical condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in the arteries. The plaque consists of fatty substances, cholesterol, and other toxic waste products. As the plaque gets deposited in the arterial vessels over the years, it leads to the narrowing and hardening of the conduits, thus restricting the flow of blood to vital organs like the brain and the heart among others.

Risk factors for the condition include high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, and more, and treatment, or rather prevention involves lifestyle modification.

Carl Weathers passed away on February 1, 2024. The devastating news of his death was announced in a statement via his family which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who loved an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Per his death certificate obtained by The Blast, the actor died at 12:18 am. His son Matthew Weathers was listed as the person who notified authorities of his passing.

Carl Weathers’ Legacy - NFL and Entertainment

Weathers got his acting start in the 1970s. He appeared in several crime dramas before landing his breakout role as Apollo Creed in Rocky opposite Sylvester Stallon. He went on to reprise his role in four installments of the film until his character died in Rocky IV.

In the following years, Carl Weathers played various iconic roles in cult favorite films like Predator, Happy Gilmore, and more. As for his TV credits, Carl is best remembered as Greef Karga from Star Wars' The Mandalorian series, for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category in 2021.

Before venturing into acting and entertainment, Carl Weather was a professional football player. He played briefly for the Oakland Raiders, an NFL team. Weathers also played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League before retiring from the game in 1974.

