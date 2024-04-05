Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt's Physical Abuse Began Before 2016 Plane Incident In New Court Filing

In a new court filing on Thursday, April 4, Angelina Jolie, via her lawyers, claimed that her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s physical abuse towards her 'started well before' the 2016 plane incident, following which she filed for divorce.

Per Page Six, the actress’ legal team made the impromptu allegations towards the Fight Club actor in an attempt to release communications that would prove Pitt refused to allow his ex-wife to sell her share of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA.

Here’s what the Thursday filing by Jolie claims;

Brad Pitt’s physical abuse of Angelina Jolie started way before 2016; A fresh court filing makes the accusations

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well," the document reads, suggesting 2016 was not the first time Brad laid his hands on Angelina. "Jolie then immediately left him," the filing adds.

The legal document, in other parts, goes on to connect the claims to the ongoing winery dispute between the couple, stating that the NDA that Pitt allegedly proposed to Jolie as a part of their closing winery deal would cover his “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not,” in an attempt to prevent Jolie from ever speaking about his alleged abuse.

Advertisement

Jolie’s lawyers also argue in the filing that Pitt wanted Jolie to “contractually bind herself” to silence after he discovered in 2021 that she had submitted a sealed file, consisting of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” to gain advantage in their child custody dispute.

Back then, Pitt agreed to take Jolie’s share in the winery off of her hand, but allegedly backed out as he feared his ex’s sealed documents 'could eventually become public' the new court documents continue.

In a statement given to Page Six, Paul Murphy, Jolie’s attorney said, “Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA.”

“By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family,” the lawyer added.

An attempt to mislead the winery case — Brad Pitt’s friend tells People of Jolie's latest claims

“This is a pattern of behavior — whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side [Jolie] they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate, and/or irrelevant information as a distraction,” a source close to Pitt who is familiar with litigation told People.

Per documents obtained by Page Six in June 2023, Pitt alleged his “vindictive” ex-wife of selling her Chateau shares in spite of him after he was granted joint custody of their six children, though the decision was later overturned.

The filing also claimed Jolie was the one who wanted a “broader” NDA agreement, as opposed to what Pitt’s team presented: A “standard” NDA, solely “intended to protect the business.”

The former Hollywood couple purchased Chateau Miraval French winery together in 2008.

Aside from the vineyard battle, Jolie and Pitt are also fighting over the custody of their children. The duo, who wed in 2014, share kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahra, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

ALSO READ: Tish Cyrus’s Marriage With Dominic Purcell Was Affected After Drama With Daughter Noah Cyrus; Couple Seek Therapy