Is Brad Pitt Gearing Up For Legal Battle against Angelina Jolie Over Their Billion Dollars Château? DETAILS Inside

Brad Pitt gears up for a fight against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and a Russian tycoon over their billion-dollar Château Miraval. The actor has already won three legal battles against Jolie and is set for the fourth one to get the vineyard in his name. The court case includes matters of finances, custody of their children, and the vineyard.

The latest ruling declared the Ocean’s 11 actor to have an upper hand in the ownership of the French vineyard while suing the actress for breaching the contract and selling the shares to the Russian businessman. The case will be fought in Los Angeles Superior Court, and the trial will begin sometime next week.

What Is The Dispute Between Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie About?

While being married to each other, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the Château Miraval in 2008. After an ugly split, the actor claimed that Jolie, without his consent, sold the estate shares to a Russian Tycoon, which led to breaching the contract. The lawsuit is just a pile-up of the existing cases that the ex-couple is battling against each other. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reportedly spent nearly $10 million on lawyers and is nowhere near stopping.

According to a source close to Pitt, the actor is just standing up against his bullies. They said, “This is all about standing up to bullies and defending his own people, principles, and the truth. Brad is standing firm for what he believes in.”

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Relationship

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. At the time, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. The pair had developed feelings for each other by the end of their shoot. After parting ways with Aniston, Pitt got together with Jolie, who had adopted her son at the time. An insider at the time shared that the couple was looking forward to starting a family together. In 2008, The Eternals star announced her pregnancy with twins.

The duo got engaged in 2012 and married two years later. Two years later, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and has been fighting for custody of their children in court ever since.

