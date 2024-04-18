Martin Scorsese Working On Creating Life of Jesus and Frank Sinatra Biopic; Jennifer Lawrence Miles Teller And More May Get On Board

There’s no stopping for the 81-year-old Oscar-winning director!

Martin Scorsese, who recently delivered a hit crime thriller film, Killers of The Flower Moon, and earned 10 Academy nominations this year, is set to embark on his next adventure. The director has filled his itinerary with several upcoming projects.

Martin Scorsese’s to create Frank Sinatra biopic

The Wolf of Wall Street director is eyeing a biopic of legendary singer Frank Sinatra. Although the late singer’s daughter Tina Sinatra has not given it a green signal yet, Scorsese has already planned a star-studded ensemble for the film.

Reportedly, he will bring his famous collaborator Leonardo Dicaprio on board to play the lead alongside Jennifer Lawrence as his second wife, Ava Gardner. The ensemble of A-list actors paired with an Academy Award-winning director seems like a win. As a result, the film has grabbed the attention of major production companies. It includes Apple, which produced Scorsese’s last hit, Killers of the Flower Moon. However, reportedly, Sony is the frontrunner in getting the project.

Scorsese’s other project will be a book adaptation

Another project the director has lined up is Life of Jesus, based on Shūsaku Endō's 1973 book. Reportedly, he will have a different approach to the film and produce it independently, away from the studio system.

This self-financed film might bring his film Silence—which was also self-financed by Scorsese—collaborator Andrew Garfield, on board. However, there’s not been any confirmation of whether he will be playing Jesus or one of his disciples. Moreover, Miles Teller is also rumored to be eyed for this project.

It’s believed that the shooting might take place in Israel, Italy, and Egypt, but there’s been no confirmation of it.

Scorsese to collaborate with Steven Spielberg

The Jaws and Taxi Driver directors may join hands for an Apple TV+ series, Cape Fear. Reportedly, the legendary directors will executive produce the project, which will be based on the 1991 and 1962 Universal movies. The 1991 film was directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment back then.