Brad Pitt Wishes 'He Had a Closer Relationship' With His and Angelina Jolie's Kids Ahead of His 61st Birthday: Source

Brad Pitt is missing his children as he realizes he probably won’t have any of them come over for both his birthday and Christmas this month amid his legal battle with their mother, Angelina Jolie.

The former couple shares Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16—all of whom are reportedly estranged from their father.

Jolie and Pitt went public as a couple in 2006 and married in 2014 before splitting in 2016, triggering ongoing court battles over property and child custody.

Pitt’s relationship with his children has severely deteriorated over the years, with some, most recently Shiloh, even dropping his last name. Pax was recently involved in a serious motorcycle accident, but Pitt was reportedly unable to visit him in the hospital.

Now, as Pitt prepares to celebrate his 61st birthday on December 18, and with Christmas arriving shortly after, the Wolfs actor is feeling the sting of separation from his children.

“Brad is missing his kids and wishes he had a closer relationship with them, particularly for celebrating the holidays and his birthday this month,” a source told Page Six.

Pitt is currently two years into a relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. Pitt is reportedly grateful for her support and is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her.

In May, when Shiloh filed to drop Pitt from her name as soon as she turned 18, multiple reports suggested that the Bullet Train star blames his ex-wife for his kids’ magnified disdain for him. Last month, when Jolie walked the Governors Awards red carpet with Knox, a source said Pitt felt the move was well-calculated and meant to “push his buttons,” as the mother-son outing came just a day after a judge ruled his and Jolie’s dispute over their French winery would go to trial.

Jolie and Pitt, for those who may not know, fell in love while making Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. Pitt, then married to Jennifer Aniston, had to face infidelity speculations, while Jolie persistently clarified that she only got together with him once he separated from Aniston.

