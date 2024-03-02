Brian Austin Slams Love Is Blind Contestant For Comparing Herself To Megan Fox: 'One Of A Kind Beauty'

Brian Austin slams Love is Blind contestant Chelsea Blackwell for comparing herself to his ex-wife Megan Fox. During one of the episodes of the dating show, Blackwell compared her looks with Fox, which immediately sparked debates and comments across the internet.

Austin took to the X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the contestant's comments. The actor wrote, "It seems like you're opening yourself up to criticism." Along with Austin, the dating show took a dig at Blackwell for bringing Megan Fox into the talks.

How Did Love Is Blind Make Fun Of Chelsea Blackwell?

After the controversial statement by Chelsea Blackwell, the internet was divided over their thoughts. Netflix and the show, too, participated in making fun of the contestant.

The OTT platform put up a billboard with the words,"'People say I look like the Hollywood sign' -- Me on Love Is Blind." According to the reports, the billboard is located somewhere in Los Angeles. However, Netflix's take on the TV personality's comments had mixed reactions.

The fans took to the X to share their thoughts on the billboard stunt. One of the users wrote, "An entire corporation targeting one woman...on her appearance." The other one asked Netflix to make fun of the men in the show instead of targeting Blackwell. They said, "Why don't we make a sign about that?"

Chelsea Blackwell's Apology To Megan Fox

Following criticism on the internet, Blackwell apologized to Megan Fox. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chelsea said, "I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you.'" She further added, "I'm just waiting for Megan to respond."

Furthermore, Austin also asked the people online to go easy on the reality star, as Megan Fox would not even be offended by it; instead, she would be flattered.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin were married from 2010 until 2021 and share three kids from their eleven years of marriage. Currently, the actor is engaged to Sharna Burgess, who is a ballroom dancer and with whom he has a son. Meanwhile, Fox is dating the American musician Machine Gun Kelly.

