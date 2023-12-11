Who has Megan Fox dated? Exploring Jennifer's Body star's relationships over the years from Austin Butler to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox became popular after starring in the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. With her piercing blue eyes, she quickly won over fans. Over the years, Fox has been romantically linked to several famous celebrities. Recently, she has returned to the spotlight due to her relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Even though she is used to being famous, 37-year-old actress Megan Fox keeps her personal life very private, especially her relationships. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green for many years. More recently she has been dating musician Machine Gun Kelly. He is one of several famous people Megan has had a relationship with during her acting career. While it looks like everything is going smoothly for MGK and Fox, let's take a look at the actress' relationship over the years!

Who has Megan Fox dated?

Ben Leahy

In high school, before becoming an actress, Megan Fox dated her boyfriend Ben Leahy for three years. She has said they started dating when she was 15 years old. They used to secretly sneak out of their homes at night to lie in the grass and look at the stars. Fox tried to keep the relationship going long-distance when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. But eventually she and Leahy broke up.

David Gallagher

Megan Fox's acting career took off after starring in the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Around that time she began dating actor David Gallagher, known for the TV show Seventh Heaven. Fox and Gallagher dated for about a year and she even brought him to the Confessions premiere. But eventually they broke up.

Shia LaBeouf

Rumors surfaced during one of Fox and Brian's breakups suggesting that Fox was having romantic relations with her co-star Shia LaBeouf from Transformers. In the 2007 film, Megan and Shia played the strong couple Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, who had to fight robots to prevent the end of the world.

Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox had a turbulent on-again, off-again relationship with actor Brian Austin Green. They first met in 2004 while filming the TV show Hope & Faith. They dated for two years before getting engaged in 2006. However, in 2009 they called off the engagement. But then in 2010 they got married in Hawaii. Together they had three sons - Noah, Bodhi and Journey. During their marriage they went through some difficult times and separated briefly. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 but they soon reconciled. In early 2022 their divorce was finalized, ending Megan's longest relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly

Following their 2020 American Music Awards red carpet debut together, the two have frequently escorted each other to prestigious events. MGK proposed to Fox in January 2022 with an engagement ring made of diamonds and emeralds,

Sadly, the couple encountered difficulties at the beginning of 2023. When Fox removed the majority of her Instagram pictures with Kelly on February 12, it gave rise to breakup rumors. The pair have since made up, though, as a source told PEOPLE in June 2023 that they "have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again."

