Doctor Who Christmas Special: New Edition Brings Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan and Sex Education Actor Ncuti Gatwa Together

Fans of Doctor Who are buzzing with excitement after a surprising reveal about the upcoming 2024 Christmas special. The episode, written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, is already creating plenty of speculation thanks to a small but curious detail in its new promotional poster.

The poster, shared on Instagram on November 24, features the title “Joy to the Worlds” instead of the previously announced “Joy to the World.” At first, some thought this might be a typo, but comments from the Disney+ Doctor Who account quickly dismissed this idea. When fans asked about the extra “s,” the account responded with cryptic hints like “Tune in Christmas Day to find out,” leaving the mystery wide open.

The slight title change has sparked all kinds of theories among fans. Many are wondering if this could mean the episode will explore the multiverse, take the characters on a journey to multiple planets, or feature an entirely unexpected twist. The show’s history of “timey-wimey” surprises makes this detail even more intriguing.

ALSO READ: 'I Really Don't Like Musicals': Adele Shares Plans on Whether She Will Be Watching Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked

This Christmas special marks the second festive episode since Doctor Who brought back its tradition of Christmas episodes last year. Under the previous showrunner, Chris Chibnall, these episodes were replaced with New Year’s specials. Last year’s festive adventure was also the first full episode for Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, along with his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

This year, Gatwa returns, but instead of Ruby, the Doctor will meet a new character played by Nicola Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton. While the full story of the episode hasn’t been shared, Steven Moffat offered a playful hint during an interview. He suggested the plot might involve a futuristic hotel chain using time travel to book out their unsold rooms from the past.

Advertisement

With the promise of humor, adventure, and a mysterious twist, the 2024 Christmas special is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans. You can catch the new episode on Christmas Day, and if you need to get up to speed, the latest season of Doctor Who is streaming now on Disney+.

ALSO READ: 'I Didn’t Even Realize': Benny Blanco Opens Up About His Accidental First Date with Selena Selena Gomez