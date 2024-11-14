'Bring Me Back Down to Earth': Luke Newton Reveals He Shared a Ride With The Crown's Ed McVey That Led to a Humbling Fan Interaction

Briderton is nothing less than a phenomenon today, with all its stars becoming international sweethearts, including Luke Newton. He has stolen many hearts playing Colin Bridgerton in the Netflix series, cementing himself as a fan favorite. However now and then he gets a reality check, sometimes from places he wasn't even expecting. In a cover interview with People Magazine, the actor talked about one such fan interaction he had with his cab driver, that too all because of The Crown's Ed McVey.

Newton explained, "There was also a driver I'd had whilst in Paris and I'd been sharing a car with Ed McVey, who's in The Crown." Both Luke and Ed star in historical dramas, and no matter how different they maybe in the genre, it gave the duo enough to talk about on their ride together. He added, "I think the driver had been sort of overhearing our conversation." So once the driver got him to his destination, he had a request for Luke Newton.

The 31-year-old revealed, "He was dropping me at the airport and as we got out he said, 'Do you mind if I just take a picture for my wife? She loves The Crown.'" To which the Bridgerton actor amusingly agreed too instead of correcting the confused fan. He explained, "I just said, "Yeah, okay," knowing full well that I'm not in The Crown, and his wife will be very disappointed when she sees a picture of me and her husband."

The star took the humbling interaction in his stride, taking it to be his "reality check," saying, "It was kind of nice. Bring me back down to Earth."

