Luke Newton Reveals His Sideburns in Bridgerton Season 3 Were Inspired By THIS Cast-Mate; Says You Could 'Spot' Him From a 'Mile Away'

Luke Newton is Hollywood's newest IT boy after season 3 of Bridgerton propelled him into the limelight. From the looks of it, the actor has been busy and booked since the end of the latest season. In a new cover interview with People Magazine, he opened up about the one thing, that propelled memes and awe from the netizens simultaneously. The legendary Bridgerton sideburns.

During the chat, Newton revealed it took him and the makeup & costume team a longtime to get it just right. He said, "It took us hours to really work those out, work out the exact shape, the line that we wanted." Fans would attest that out of all the seasons of the show, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony rocked the best sideburns out of all the characters, and it seems, the Season 3 protagonist thought the same.

He explained, "I guess I took inspiration from Jonathan Bailey from the previous season, how he had these strong sideburns that felt very sort of well shaped and groomed, and I really wanted that." However, the 31-year-old soon found out, that his new hairstyle made him stand out, with his sideburns being a rare sight to see in the 21st century. He added, "The only thing is in normal life, it didn't really go with anything." Explaining that even something as mundane as getting a cup of coffee could turn heads, adding, "Like if I'm in the coffee shop on a Sunday morning, you can kind of spot a Bridgerton from a mile away if you see those sideys!"

Well now that Penelope and Colin's season is all wrapped up, Luke Newton can finally put the sideburns to rest...for now. Because one way or another fans would be waiting to witness the site of those "sideys" they've come to love on the Bridgerton men in the next installment.

